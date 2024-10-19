Palestinian Resistance: ‘Israel’ Will Be Held Responsible for Arouri’s Assassination

By Staff

The deputy head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Saleh al-Arouri, has been assassinated in an “Israeli” aggression in the southern suburb [Dahyieh] of the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Al-Arouri was martyred as a result of an explosion in a building in al-Musharrafieh district in southern Beirut.

The blast took place after an “Israeli” drone bombed the building with three missiles, martyring six people and wounding several others.

Hamas confirmed the martyrdom of Arouri as the chief of staff of the resistance movement in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip, praising him as the “architect” of al-Aqsa Flood.

It vowed in a statement that the killing of the resistance movement’s deputy will not “undermine the continued brave resistance” in Gaza.

“It proves once more the utter failure of the enemy to achieve any of its aggressive goals in the Gaza Strip,” Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said in the statement.

For his part, Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh vowed that “Israel” will be held responsible for the assassination of senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri, calling it “a complete act of terrorism and a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty.”

“We mourn the martyrdom of the fighting leader and great national figure, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, as well as Al-Qassam commanders Samir Fandi and Azzam Al-Aqra', and a group of martyrs, following a cowardly Zionist operation in Beirut,” said Haniyeh.

He further added: “The Zionist occupation's assassination of leader Al-Arouri and his brothers is a complete act of terrorism and a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, expanding the scope of its aggression on our people and our nation.”

“The Nazi-Zionist occupation bears responsibility for this aggression,” he added.

“The pure blood of the martyred leader Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and his brothers has mingled with the blood of tens of thousands of martyrs of our people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and abroad,” he said.

The Hamas political bureau chief went on to say that “a movement that offers its leaders and founders as martyrs for the dignity of our people and nation will never be defeated.”

“These attacks only strengthen its strength, resilience, and unwavering determination. This is the history of the resistance and the movement: following the assassination of its leaders, it becomes even stronger and more determined,” he said.

Meanwhile, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement also condemned the “Israeli” act of terrorism.

In his statement, commander Ziad al-Nakhalah said, “Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri was one of the distinguished and devoted leaders of the Palestinian people.”

“We have lost him when we needed his presence the most. He was a leader who instilled confidence and tranquility in those around him and those he dealt with,” he stated.

“We have lost him as a leader and a person who believed in the justice of the Palestinian people's fight until martyrdom, and he achieved it in the glory of Palestine and the resistance, in its glory that is manifested today in the jihad and heroism of the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank, across Palestine, and beyond. We pray to Allah to accept him graciously,” al-Nakhalah added.