Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement warning “Israel” that the assassination of Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri would not go unpunished.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the name of God, the Most Beneficient, the Most Merciful

{Say, “Are you awaiting anything to befall us except one of the two best things: ‘victory or martyrdom’? But We are awaiting Allah to afflict you with torment either from Him or at our hands. So keep waiting! We too are waiting with you.”}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

We are mourning the loss of the great mujahid leader and deputy head of the Hamas movement’s political bureau, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, and a number of his fellow mujahideen [fighters], who were martyred on the path of liberating al-Quds [Jerusalem]. We mourn with our Arab and Islamic nations. We mourn with free Palestine, its great resistance, its proud people and the free people and the mujahideen everywhere.

We extend our condolences to our brothers in the Islamic Resistance movement Hamas, the brave mujahideen of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the people of steadfast Gaza, Holy al-Quds [Jerusalem], and the wounded West Bank, and all factions and movements of resistance and jihad in Palestine. God Almighty has concluded the career of this great leader with the highest medals of honor and dignity. He obtained martyrdom that he had long sought and longed for with his brothers: resistance and jihad, victory or martyrdom.

The criminal enemy [“Israel”] that was unable to subjugate Gaza, Khan Younis, the Jabalia camp and the rest of the cities, camps and villages after 90 days of crimes, murder and destruction is resorting to a policy of assassination and physical liquidation of everyone who worked, planned, carried out, or supported the heroic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and contributed to the defense of the oppressed Palestinian people.

Today’s crime is a continuation of the criminal assassination of leader, Sayyed Razi Mousavi, who was martyred in another arena and one of the new combat and support fronts. This heinous crime will only increase the faith of the Resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iran and Iraq in their just cause as well as increase their commitment and determination to remain in the path of resistance and jihad until victory and liberation are attained.

We consider the crime of assassinating Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and his fellow martyrs in the heart of Beirut’s southern suburb a serious assault on Lebanon, its people, its security, sovereignty and resistance, highly symbolic and significant political and security messages and a dangerous development in the course of the war between the enemy and the Axis of Resistance.

Hezbollah affirms that this crime will never pass without a response and retribution. Our resistance stands by its pledge. It will remain steadfast and faithful to its principles and commitments; it has its finger on the trigger, and our fighters are in the highest levels of readiness and preparedness. This well-known day will be followed by many more days of reckoning. So have patience. God is the one we turn to for help, and God willing victory is very near.