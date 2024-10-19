No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Turkey Arrests 33 Suspects for Spying for “Israel’s” Mossad

Turkey Arrests 33 Suspects for Spying for “Israel’s” Mossad
folder_openEurope... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish authorities issued arrest warrants for 46 suspects of espionage activity, and have reportedly arrested dozens of “Mossad personnel” in a nationwide operation.

The investigation related to the activities of “Israel’s” Mossad spy agency, with the Chief Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul issuing the arrest warrants and the arrest operation taking place in eight different provinces.

The espionage activities for the apartheid “Israeli” entity were described as operations against foreigners in Turkey, including intelligence gathering up to abduction attempts and assaults.

Turkish authorities announced on Tuesday morning that 33 of the suspects have been arrested, and further operations are underway to capture the others. But did not provide more details.

Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization last announced such a large operation in July 2023. According to the Turkish authorities, 56 Mossad operatives were accused of spying on non-Turkish nationals for the “Israel” and had arrested several of them.

Israel mossad turkey

Comments

  1. Related News
Turkey Officially Requests to Join ICJ Case against “Israel”

Turkey Officially Requests to Join ICJ Case against “Israel”

2 months ago
US Warns NATO State of Sanctions over Russia

US Warns NATO State of Sanctions over Russia

2 months ago
Turkey Blocks Instagram

Turkey Blocks Instagram

2 months ago
Erdogan: “Israel” Must Face Punishment for Gaza Oppression

Erdogan: “Israel” Must Face Punishment for Gaza Oppression

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 19-10-2024 Hour: 12:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot