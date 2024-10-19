“Israeli” Politicians Go Crazy: Gazans to Migrate, South Lebanon to be Occupied!

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s two senior far-right partners endorsed the rebuilding of settlements in the Gaza Strip and the encouraging of “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians on Monday, while opposition MK Avigdor Liberman called for “Israel” to reoccupy South Lebanon.

Speaking during their parties’ respective faction meetings in the Knesset, the Zionist entity’s “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich presented the migration of Palestinian civilians as a prerequisite for securing the stability necessary to allow “Israeli” settlers to the settlements.

The war presents an “opportunity to concentrate on encouraging the migration of the residents of Gaza,” Ben Gvir told reporters and members of his “Otzma Yehudit” party, calling such a policy “a correct, just, moral and humane solution.”

“We cannot withdraw from any territory we are in in the Gaza Strip. Not only do I not rule out Jewish settlement there, I believe it is also an important thing,” he said.

The “correct solution” is “to encourage the voluntary migration of Gaza’s residents to countries that will agree to take in the refugees,” Smotrich told members of his “Religious Zionism” party, predicting that “‘Israel’ will permanently control the territory of the Gaza Strip,” including through the establishment of settlements.

Separately on Monday, “Yisrael Beytenu” leader Avigdor Liberman called for “Israel” to reoccupy southern Lebanon, saying the country must “pay in territory” for damage caused by Hezbollah strikes on “Israel’s” north.

The former war minister, a member of the opposition, said “Israel’s” military must “close off” a swath of southern Lebanon and push the group north of the Litani River, even if it means occupying the area for 50 years.