Iran Deploys Destroyer to Red Sea

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Alborz destroyer crossed the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea on Monday, the country’s state-run IRNA and Tasnim news agencies have reported. The deployment followed a deadly encounter between US warships and Yemen’s Ansarullah fighters in the waterway on Sunday.

In November, the revolutionary group began attacking commercial ships that are “Israeli”-owned or heading for “Israel”.

According to IRNA’s report on Monday, the Alborz destroyer was deployed to the key waterway, which accounts for about 12% of all global trade, due to “heightening tensions.”

On Sunday morning, US helicopters opened fire on four small boats manned by Ansarullah revolutionary fighters. Three were destroyed as a result, US Central Command [CENTCOM] said in a post on X [formerly Twitter].

Ansarullah spokesperson, Yahya Saree, confirmed the incident, revealing that ten of the group’s fighters had been martyred.

The Pentagon estimated that 23 commercial ships have been attacked or seized by Ansarullah in the Red Sea since November 19.

 

