“Israel” Pulls out Thousands of Troops from Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” army announced that it is withdrawing thousands of forces from the Gaza Strip in the first significant troop pullback since the devastating aggression began nearly three month ago.

There is growing pressure on the Zionist entity to move to a more low-intensity war amid mounting death and humanitarian toll of the genocidal war.

The “Israeli” army further said, “The move is expected to significantly alleviate economic burdens and enable troops to gather strength for upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will persist and their services will be needed.”

The announcement came as fighting has tapered off in the northern areas of Gaza, though clashes continue to rage in the south.

Earlier, “Israeli” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the army was adjusting its deployment in Gaza, in anticipation of a long war ahead.

“The goals of the war require lengthy fighting, and we are prepared accordingly,” he noted.

Meanwhile, an unnamed “Israeli” official claimed that some of the five brigades withdrawn will prepare for a potential second front against the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

A US official said that “Israel’s” drawdown of troops from Gaza signifies a potential beginning of operations with reduced intensity in the territory’s north, stressing, however, that the conflict in that area persists.

“This appears to be the start of the gradual shift to lower intensity operations in the north that we have been encouraging... I’d caution though there is still fighting in the north and this does not reflect any changes in the south,” the official said.

A few days ago, the “Israeli” army’s much-hyped Golani Brigade was forced to withdraw from Gaza to “reorganize its ranks” after suffering huge losses at the hands of resistance fighters.