Iran’s FM: US Stuck in Gaza Quagmire

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian confirmed that “The US plans for the Gaza Strip have stalled because either continuing support for the ‘Israeli’ onslaught or acceding to a political solution in compliance with the demands of resistance will mark a defeat for Washington.”

Addressing a cultural event at the University of Tehran on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian said the Zionist entity and its allies have two options in Gaza, both of which entail defeats for them.

“The first option is the continuation of [‘Israeli’] war, but the continuation of war means the continuation of massacre and the continuation of a humiliating defeat for ‘Israel’ and the US,” he said.

According to the head of Iran’s diplomacy, “The other option is a political solution, for which the resistance is now setting conditions and it does not approve of a ceasefire. The US is today stuck in the quagmire of Gaza.”

He noted that the Zionist entity’s leaders and the US politicians who once had the idea of eliminating Hamas are presently sending messages to the resistance movement for negotiations in third countries.

“They [‘Israel’ and the US] are negotiating on how to run Gaza after the war and how to swap the Palestinian prisoners with the ‘Israeli’ captives. It shows that the resistance has moved in the correct direction and has been able to win a major victory,” the Iranian minister added.