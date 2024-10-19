Deputy Commander of Al-Quds Force to Al-Ahed: The Resistance will Carry on until ‘Israel’s’ Demise

Mokhtar Haddad

The Deputy Commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] asserted that martyrs of the Resistance Axis played an important role in ensuring the failure of “Israeli”-American plans. Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Falahzadeh said that among those martyrs is commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Ahed News, Falahzadeh pointed to martyr Soleimani's key role in strengthening the resistance front against the Zionist enemy.

He underscored the importance of carrying on with Soleimani’s struggle and that of his fellow resistance fighters.

Touching on the current battle against the Zionist enemy, Falahzadeh said, “Gaza and the resistance entered the battle against the enemies of God and humanity with all valor and courage, and the resistance front, including Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, is participating in this battle. Meanwhile, Hezbollah is fighting on Lebanon’s southern front and in the northern part of occupied Palestine, where it struck its enemies like a thunderbolt.”

The Iranian commander also said, “The West Bank has been transformed into an undeclared battlefield, while Yemen and the resistance in Iraq moved to fight against the treacherous arrogant Americans and the criminal Zionist entity.”

Defeating Enemies Strategically

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Falahzadeh believes “the enemies launched an ideological war following the inception of Islam against the Messenger of God and his supporters. This war will continue until Baqiyyatullah appears.

“Just as the Mujahideen and the supporters of the Greatest Messenger fought for the sake of God against polytheism and disbelief at that time, the supporters of the Great Messenger [PBUH] are now fighting in Gaza. They are like bombs on the heads of the enemies. At this stage, they were able to defeat the enemies strategically and break their political hegemony. They were also able to strike the security, intelligence, military, and economic apparatus of the enemy and disrupt it, and now the Zionist entity is suffering a real and major crisis,” Falahzadeh explained.

He further added: “The resistance fighters in Gaza, with the support of the resistance in the West Bank, Hezbollah, the mighty and heroic Yemen, and the resistance in Iraq, were able to defeat the enemy militarily in the second phase. The enemy was stuck between two factors: survival and annihilation. It does not have the ability to continue the war and achieve results. The resistance is victorious, and all the resistance forces in Gaza and in all parts of the world will carry on until complete victory over the forces of arrogance and treachery is achieved and until the demise of the Zionist entity, God willing.”

Resistance Forces will Continue down This Path

The Deputy Commander of the Quds Force pledged that the resistance forces will continue down this path for the sake of God Almighty and to help the Muslim and oppressed nations without fear of arrogant forces. The resistance leaders have confirmed that they have no fear because they follow the example of the Messenger of God [PBUH].

Falahzadeh concluded by saying, “The Islamic Republic is a symbol of resistance and was formed on the basis of resistance in the face of the plans of America and the arrogant Zionist forces. The Islamic Republic will continue down this path, as the late Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei affirmed.”