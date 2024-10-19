- Home
The Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, January 1, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed news
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 pm the “Hadab Al-Bustan site” with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 17:55 "Israeli" soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Ya'ara” barracks with appropriate weapons. A Direct hit was scored.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise
