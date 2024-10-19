No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

The Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, January 1, 2024

The Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, January 1, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed news

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 pm the “Hadab Al-Bustan site” with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 17:55 "Israeli" soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Ya'ara” barracks with appropriate weapons. A Direct hit was scored.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 26, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 26, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Ibrahim Fadel on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Ibrahim Fadel on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Two Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [25/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Two Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [25/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 25, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 25, 2024

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 19-10-2024 Hour: 12:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot