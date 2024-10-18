No Script

Son of Sayyed Radhi Mousavi to Al-Ahed: The Enemy Will Fail, Resistance Front Will Continue His Path

folder_openVoices access_time9 months ago
By Mukhtar Haddad

Tehran, Iran – On Monday, December 25, 2023, the Zionist “Israeli” enemy committed a new folly by assassinating the military advisor to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the martyr Brigadier General Sayyed Radhi Mousavi, in Syria, who worked to support the resistance fronts in the region against the “Israeli” enemy in defense of the oppressed peoples.

The son of the martyred advisor, Sayyed Sadiq Radhi Mousavi, in an interview with Al-Ahed news said: “The ‘Israeli’ enemy must know that it will fail in this war, and any war waged by the oppressors against the oppressed will result in the victory of the oppressed over the oppressor, as stated in the Holy Quran, and the oppressor will be the loser.”

While he saluted “the resistant and steadfast Palestinian people,” he stressed that “the resistance front will continue in this path.”

He stressed that “The ‘Israeli’ realizes that its end will be defeat and humiliation”.

“They [the ‘Israelis’] cannot achieve victory against the resistance with their vehicles, tanks and military capabilities, because the persevering people, the Palestinians and the Resistance front are fighting the Zionist enemy with their spirit and with their faith in God Almighty, and therefore victory is theirs,” he concluded.

Israel Iran Syria

