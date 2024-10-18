No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Zeinab Soleimani: Sayyed Radhi Was Hajj Qassem’s Companion Who Fought Alongside Him

Zeinab Soleimani: Sayyed Radhi Was Hajj Qassem’s Companion Who Fought Alongside Him
folder_openVoices access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Mukhtar Haddad

Tehran, Iran – The fourth martyrdom anniversary of Quds Force Commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, coincides with a new crime committed by the “Israeli” entity – the assassination of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard military advisor, martyr Brigadier General Sayyed Radhi Mousavi, in Syria who was a companion of martyr Soleimani.

On this occasion, Al-Ahed news website met with Hajj Qassem’s daughter, Zainab Qassem Soleimani, who confirmed that “Martyr Sayyed Radhi Mousavi was a companion of Hajj Qassem, since the beginning of my father’s leadership of the Quds Force, and he was fighting alongside him”.

Zeinab Soleimani pointed out that, “Sayyed Radhi, after the martyrdom of martyr Soleimani, missed him very much, and despite my great sadness over the loss of martyr Sayed Radhi, but at the same time I say that the Sayyed was hoping for martyrdom and he has achieved what he has longed for”.

“I am confident that he met his martyred leader and embraced him,” she added and continued, “He was happy with what came to him from God Almighty”.

Iran QassemSoleimani

Comments

  1. Related News
Why Is the US Subservient to “Israel”?  

Why Is the US Subservient to “Israel”?  

one month ago
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification

The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification

2 months ago
The Sufferings of Journalists in The Gaza Strip

The Sufferings of Journalists in The Gaza Strip

2 months ago
Abdul Salam Ismail Haniyeh Recounts Highlights of His Father’s Life

Abdul Salam Ismail Haniyeh Recounts Highlights of His Father’s Life

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 18-10-2024 Hour: 09:05 Beirut Timing

whatshot