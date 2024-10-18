Zeinab Soleimani: Sayyed Radhi Was Hajj Qassem’s Companion Who Fought Alongside Him

By Mukhtar Haddad

Tehran, Iran – The fourth martyrdom anniversary of Quds Force Commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, coincides with a new crime committed by the “Israeli” entity – the assassination of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard military advisor, martyr Brigadier General Sayyed Radhi Mousavi, in Syria who was a companion of martyr Soleimani.

On this occasion, Al-Ahed news website met with Hajj Qassem’s daughter, Zainab Qassem Soleimani, who confirmed that “Martyr Sayyed Radhi Mousavi was a companion of Hajj Qassem, since the beginning of my father’s leadership of the Quds Force, and he was fighting alongside him”.

Zeinab Soleimani pointed out that, “Sayyed Radhi, after the martyrdom of martyr Soleimani, missed him very much, and despite my great sadness over the loss of martyr Sayed Radhi, but at the same time I say that the Sayyed was hoping for martyrdom and he has achieved what he has longed for”.

“I am confident that he met his martyred leader and embraced him,” she added and continued, “He was happy with what came to him from God Almighty”.