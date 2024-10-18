Japan’s Earthquake: Evacuations Ordered after Tsunami Warning

By Staff, Agencies

Japan has ordered a major tsunami warning for residents of Ishikawa and neighboring prefectures on the western coast of central Japan, after a powerful earthquake hit the area.

The earthquake, which the Japan meteorological agency reported as being 7.6-magnitude, hit Ishikawa at 9:10 a.m. local time.

Waves of up to 16 feet [5 meters] high have been reported, and residents of low-lying areas have been told to evacuate to higher ground.

Japan's NHK broadcaster said the nuclear power plants were being checked for damage or irregularities.

Public television flashed "EVACUATE" in big letters, urging residents to flee to higher ground despite the cold.

People have also posted videos of their homes and subway trains shaking during the earthquake on Monday, New Year's Day.

Several local media reports said this was the first time a “major tsunami warning” was issued since 2011, when a powerful earthquake tore through north-eastern Japan and unleashed waves of up to 40m high.

Japan is one of the most seismically active nations on Earth, owing to its location on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where many tectonic plates meet. The constant threat of earthquakes has led Japan to develop one of the world's most sophisticated tsunami warning systems.