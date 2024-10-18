Iraqi Resistance Targets US Bases in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi resistance forces target a US-occupied military base in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah in retaliation for US’ support of the bloody “Israeli” aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Hash Shabi [Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units PMU], reported that the American military base in al-Shaddadi town, located about 50 kilometers south of Hasakah, was struck on Monday.

The development came hours after the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the strike on the port of “Eilat”.

In a statement released through its Telegram channel, the group noted that the operation was carried out in retaliation for US support of “Israel’s” bloody war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Two US bases belonging to the American occupation forces in Syria have reportedly been come under attack in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakah.

On Sunday evening, Iraqi resistance fighters launched an operation against a US military base near Erbil International Airport in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.