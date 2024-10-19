No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Raisi: Criminal ‘Israel’ to Pay for Assassinating Top Iranian Commander

folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has condemned “Israel’s” assassination of a senior Iranian military advisor of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] in Syria, stressing that the occupying entity will pay the price for the crime.

Raisi made the remarks during an unannounced visit to the family of martyr Brigadier General Sayyed Razi Mousavi on Sunday, as he extended his condolences to his family.

The Iranian president called the murder a “cowardly act” and went on to say that the sacrifices and dedication of the martyrs form the cornerstone of the country's security and power.

“The services and sacrifices of this great commander in supporting and strengthening the Islamic resistance front will forever remain honored,” he added.

Raisi further attributed the heinous crime committed by the “Israeli” entity to its incompetence and frustration in the face of the resistance front in the region.

“Certainly, this crime will not go unanswered, and the Zionist criminals will pay for this crime,” he said.

Mousavi was martyred in a terrorist “Israeli” airstrike on December 27, while on an advisory mission in Syria. He was a comrade of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was also assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

Israel Iran Syria QassemSoleimani Raisi

Comments

