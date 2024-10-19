Iran: ‘Israel’ Allies Planning for Post-Entity Period

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian confirmed that the “Israeli” entity is in a situation that even its closest allies are planning for a post- “Israel” period.

Speaking at a Sunday meeting with members of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Amir-Abdollahian described Al-Aqsa Flood, launched by Palestinian resistance groups against “Israel” on October 7, as a “turning point” in regional developments.

“Today, the Zionist entity is in such a state that even the regime’s friends have no hope for it and are thinking about a post- ‘Israel’ era,” Zohreh Elahian, a member of the committee, quoted the foreign minister as saying.

He also emphasized that the United States, as the main supporter of “Israel”, is desperate due to mounting public hatred both at home and abroad.

The lawmaker noted that Amir-Abdollahian also outlined Iran’s diplomatic efforts in support of the Palestinian people, including negotiations with authorities from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan.