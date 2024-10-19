“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!

By Staff, Agencies

In a new blatant statement, “Israeli” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich viewed that “The majority of the Palestinian Arabs living in Gaza should be encouraged to emigrate to other countries.”

He argued that drastic measures are needed to ensure “Israel’s” security.

“What needs to be done in the Gaza Strip is to encourage emigration,” Smotrich told Army Radio on Sunday. “If there are 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza and not 2 million Arabs, the entire discussion on the day after will be totally different.”

The leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party argued that a depopulated Gaza would no longer pose a threat to the Zionist entity, given that the Palestinians living there under Hamas’ rule are “growing up on the aspiration to destroy ‘Israel’.”

“Most of ‘Israeli’ society will say ‘why not, it’s a nice place, let’s make the desert bloom, it doesn’t come at anyone’s expense,’” Smotrich said, as quoted by Reuters. He suggested that an international resettlement plan should be devised for the Palestinians who “have been forcibly held against their will in a ghetto for 75 years”.