West Bank Protests Remember Gaza Martyrs as “Israeli” Bombardments Mark 2024

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinians have held mass rallies in the occupied West Bank to remember Palestinians who lost their lives in the “Israeli” genocidal war on Gaza and to voice their support for resistance groups and the Gaza Strip.

The marches took place in the cities of Ramallah and Jenin on New Year’s Eve as the “Israeli” entity’s devastating war on Gaza entered its 87th day.

In Ramallah, the protesters chanted slogans in solidarity with al-Qassam Brigades and al-Quds Brigades, the military wings of the Gaza-based Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance groups.

The demonstrators cried, “The masses want the al-Qassam Brigades!” “Let us see their body parts! These are the actions of Saraya! Saraya, O Saraya!”

Waving Palestinian flags, they also carried a long banner filled with the names of thousands of Palestinians, who were killed in the ongoing “Israeli” assault on Gaza.

“We say to you, our sons, we are with you, united. We remain united in the field and do not submit. This long night will end with the dawn of freedom and independence,” said Father Abdullah Yulio of the Melkite Catholic church.

Early on Monday, as the world was celebrating a new year with fireworks and festivities, “Israeli” warplanes bombarded central Gaza.

There were also reports of street fighting between the occupation troops and Palestinian resistance fighters in the besieged territory’s central and southern cities.

The Gaza government’s media office said “Israeli” attacks left a total of 28,822 people killed or missing, including 9,100 children.

It added that the “Israeli” entity had committed 1,825 massacres in Gaza since October 7, after the entity waged the devastating war on Gaza.

The entity has further stepped up its violent raids across the West Bank since the beginning of the Gaza war, killing at least 315 Palestinians.