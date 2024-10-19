Imam Khamenei: General Soleimani was Prime Factor in Reviving Resistance Front

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed that among the “most remarkable” services rendered by Iran’s Lieutenant General Martyr Qassem Soleimani was that he revived the resistance front in the region.

Imam Khamenei made the remark in a meeting with General Soleimani’s family members on Sunday.

The commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG] was assassinated in a cowardly drone strike authorized by then US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Imam Khamenei also stated that the late Iranian commander had gone to great lengths to revitalize the resistance front, and did so with “sincerity, prudence and wisdom.”

The Leader emphasized that General Soleimani’s personality traits are widely known due to his integrity.

Pointing to “Israel’s” latest chapter of savagery in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has continued since October 7, Imam Khamenei said Gaza has been able to withstand almost three months of onslaught thanks to the resistance front.

The Leader also appreciated efforts by the current commander of the IRG Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Gha’ani who has succeeded the late national hero.