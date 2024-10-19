Yemen: US to Blame for Repercussions of Attack on Our Boats in The Red Sea

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen warned the US that it bears full responsibility for the consequences of a deadly attack by the US Navy on Yemeni boats in the Red Sea.

The warning from Yemen's Armed Forces came through a Sunday statement after earlier in the day US Navy helicopters attacked four boats belonging to the Yemen, sinking three of them and martyring at least 10 Yemeni servicemen.

The statement, which was read out by Yemeni Armed Forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said the attack took place as Yemen's boats “were carrying out their routine official duties in reinforcing security and stability, and protecting maritime navigation” in the Red Sea.

The attack also took place while Yemeni forces were “fulfilling their humanitarian and ethical duty...in prohibiting "Israeli" ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine from passing through the Red Sea in solidarity with and support of the Palestinian people,” he added.

“The American enemy bears responsibility for the consequences and repercussions of this crime, and that its military movements in the Red Sea to protect ‘Israeli’ ships will not prevent Yemen from fulfilling its religious, ethical, and humanitarian duty in support and aid of the oppressed [people] in Palestine and Gaza,” the statement said.

Elsewhere in their statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces once again advised all countries “not to be drawn into American plans aimed at igniting conflict in the Red Sea,” affirming that they “will not hesitate to confront any aggression against our country and our people.”

Meanwhile, the White House said Sunday it is not seeking a wider conflict in the Middle East.

“We don’t seek a conflict wider in the region and we’re not looking for a conflict with the Houthis. The best outcome here would be for the Houthis to stop these attacks, as we have made clear over and over again,” John Kirby said on ABC News.