Honoring the Martyrdom Anniv. of Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Their Companions

By Hashim Reza

Mumbai, India – Held in various locations throughout Mumbai from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024, the Yaad e Shohada Program marked the martyrdom anniversary of Martyr Qassem Soleimani, Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions in a solemn manner. The purpose of the event, which was organized by a number of dedicated Mumbai organizations, was to commemorate the sacrifices that these respected individuals made in the name of justice and peace.

The program took place throughout a broad range of Mumbai's neighborhoods, in places including Andheri, Dongri, Jogeshwari, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ambivali, Mira Road, Mumbra, and Kurla. These venues ensured that the message of reflection and remembering was felt throughout the city by providing a wide platform for the event.

Prominent speakers graced the occasion, offering wisdom and insights that deepened the remembrance. Maulana Syed Mohammed Askari of Delhi, Maulana Hasnain Rizvi Kararvi of Mira Road, Maulana Najeeb ul Hasan of Mumbai, Maulana Abid Rizvi of Jogeshwari, and Maulana Kamaal Ahmed Khan of Mumbra comprised the esteemed panel of speakers. Every speaker contributed a distinct viewpoint, enhancing the occasion with their extensive expertise and sincere contemplations on the selfless acts of the martyrs.

Through the successful fostering of unity and remembering, the program brought together individuals from many backgrounds. Participants in the events engaged in prayers, dialogues, and memorials, highlighting the significance of group commemoration and the martyrs' ongoing legacy.

As an honorable memorial to Martyr Qassem Soleimani, Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their comrades, the Yaad e Shohada Program concluded. The success of the event was determined by the community's significant participation and engagement as well as the variety of sites it covered. All of those present were imbued with a sense of fortitude and dedication to justice by the martyrs' legacy, which never stops inspiring and uniting people.