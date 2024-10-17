No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, December 30, 2023

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Saturday, December 30, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Adir” Forest with appropriate weapons and scored direct hits, causing deaths and injuries among the troops.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:50 p.m. the “Ramtha” Site and its garrison in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with an attack drone which hit its target precisely.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Ramim” [occupied Lebanese village of Hunin] Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m. “Israeli” troops in “Beit Hellil” area with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

