Hezbollah Mourns Five Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:
- Martyr Haidar Mohammad al-Mazzawi [Hamza] from Karak, the Beqaa
- Martyr Hassan Akram Moussawi [Rabih] from Karha, the Beqaa
- Martyr Rakan Ali Seifeddine [Abu Ali al-Hur] from Halbata, the Beqaa
- Martyr Abbas Mohammad Ajami [Abu al-Fadel] from Hay al-Fikani, the Beqaa
- Martyr Ali Ahmad Saad [Jebril] from Bent Jbeil in South Lebanon
