“Israeli” Aggression Against Gaza Continues for the 12th Week

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops continue their brutal aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip for the 12th week by carrying out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling and committing bloody massacres against civilians.

“Israeli” tanks pushed deeper into districts in central and southern Gaza overnight under heavy air and artillery fire, residents said, pressing a deadly offensive that has razed much of the besieged enclave.

Fighting late on Friday and early Saturday was focused in al-Bureij, Nuseirat and Khan Younis, backed by intensive air strikes that filled hospitals with injured Palestinians.

The brutal bombardment has killed 100 Palestinians and injured 150 in the central Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, a senior health official in central Gaza said.

At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, the biggest and most important medical facility in the south of the tiny, crowded enclave, Red Crescent images posted online showed ambulances operating amid smashed streets, carrying injured children.

Almost all of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been forced from their homes by the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s withering 12-week aggression.

The “Israeli” regime launched its devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out the surprise retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, against the occupying entity.

The relentless “Israeli” military campaign against Gaza has killed more than 21,000 people, most of them women and children. Over 55,000 individuals have also been wounded.

Bombardment has smashed houses, apartment blocks and businesses and put hospitals out of action. On Saturday the Palestinian Culture Ministry said “Israeli” strikes had struck a medieval bathhouse. The old Great Mosque was hit earlier in the war.