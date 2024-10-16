By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Friday, December 29, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 a.m. the “Hadab Yaroun” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m. a crane carrying spy supplies and equipment in the “Dovev” Farms with the appropriate weapons and scored direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:35 a.m. the “Hadab Yaroun” Site again with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:10 p.m. the “Al-Marj” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m. “Israeli” artillery positions in “Khirbet Ma’er” were targeted with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the Ramyah Site with appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the locations of “Israeli” troops’ deployment between the “Zar’it” Barracks and “Birket Risha” Site with appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m. the “Ruwaiset al-Qarn” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}