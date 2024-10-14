No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

New York Protesters Demand End to “Israeli” Genocide in Gaza

New York Protesters Demand End to “Israeli” Genocide in Gaza
folder_openUnited States access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of protesters, clad in black and carrying dolls representing murdered children, marched yesterday in a symbolic funeral procession in New York City, urging an end to the devastating “Israeli” genocide in Gaza.

The procession, accompanied by drumbeats, moved under a banner reading “Ceasefire Now”, culminating at Times Square in Manhattan, known for its towering billboards and popular among tourists.

Demonstrators also held images of Palestinian children who lost their lives as a result of the “Israeli” bombardment in Gaza.

Grace Lyle, a 64-year-old protester, stated, “We want to draw attention to the fact that nearly 10,000 children, not counting other victims, have been killed in Gaza due to relentless airstrikes and horrifying attacks.”

Protester Steven Yanko, 39, expressed hope that the march would “raise awareness and make people feel the humanity of the people in Gaza, the Palestinians, and everyone in the region, all the nations.”

The protesters aim to exert pressure on the US government, “Israel's” main ally. The US recently vetoed two UN Security Council resolutions calling for a “ceasefire” in Gaza for humanitarian purposes.

 

Palestine newyork

Comments

  1. Related News
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

one month ago
Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

one month ago
Colombia’s Petro To Int’l Sailors: Stop Transporting Coal to ‘Israel’

Colombia’s Petro To Int’l Sailors: Stop Transporting Coal to ‘Israel’

one month ago
Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 14-10-2024 Hour: 12:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot