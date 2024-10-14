The Americans Go after Yemen’s WFP Aid over Its Support for Palestine

By Saraa Jamal Al-Shahari

The US has not yet dared to engage in a direct confrontation with the Yemeni people, but it is trying to exert pressure using other means.

In a sudden and random move, the World Food Program [WFP] announced the suspension of its humanitarian aid to areas affiliated with Yemen’s National Salvation Government with utter disregard for the consequences and the potential humanitarian catastrophe. The WFP tried to justify its decision by claiming funding shortages.

The Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian and International Cooperation [SCMCHA] in Sanaa’s National Salvation Government disputed the claim in a statement, revealing that WFP funds allocated to Yemen for this year exceed last year’s budget.

In an exclusive with Al-Ahed News, SCMCHA media officer Jamal Al-Ashwal said: “the decision to stop food aid puts millions of recipients at risk and exacerbates the humanitarian suffering that the Yemeni people are experiencing as a result of the aggression and the siege. This is in addition to worsening food insecurity and increasing cases of malnutrition, especially among children and women.”

According to Al-Ashwal, “The decision to stop aid has catastrophic repercussions, as cases of malnutrition will increase, the lives of millions will be put at risk, and the Yemenis will plunge into dangerous stages of famine.”

The decision is American par excellence

The Americans have always been threatening a halt to humanitarian aid. After Yemeni naval forces inflicted casualties, hurting the “Israeli” enemy and besieging it economically, the US is again activating this card.

Al-Ashwal explained that “the US is using the World Food Program in Yemen as a pressure card to starve the Yemeni people, who are experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world because of the aggression and siege. It initiated a gradual reduction in aid until it completely stopped it in order to achieve political goals, which is what SCMCHA rejects – the politicization of relief and humanitarian aid.”

“WFP’s decision to halt humanitarian aid extends to free zones under the control of the Supreme Political Council, while aid is still being disbursed in the occupied territories. This is further evidence that the decision is political. The politicization of aid is a flagrant violation of the charters and laws of the principles of humanitarian work,” Al-Ashwal said.

Yemen is facing many challenges and pressures with faith and wisdom. The Yemenis affirm that they will not abandon Palestine, despite the threats and intimidation. They are ready for any fight to liberate the land of the first qibla.