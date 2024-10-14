He Predicted and Sought Martyrdom: Radhi Mousavi’s Final Hours

By Mohammad Eid

There has been no shortage of commentary about the career of the military advisor in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, martyr Sayyed Radhi Mousavi, who was recently assassinated by the “Israeli” enemy in Damascus in a treacherous attack.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hussein Salami, Mousavi was one of the IRG’s most experienced and influential commanders on the battlefields and the resistance front.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Ahed News, the Iranian ambassador to Damascus, Hussein Akbari, spoke about Mousavi’s final hours. The IRG commander was at the Iranian embassy just a few hours before he was killed in his home in Syria’s Sayyida Zeinab [peace be upon her].

Akbari also revealed to Al-Ahed details of a meeting between Mousavi and the daughter of martyred Commander Qassem Soleimani, who visited Syria with her family. Mousavi told her that he would stay in Syria and be martyred there. As we now know, his prediction was accurate.

An indication of a Zionist defeat

The Iranian ambassador believes Mousavi enjoyed divine support for more than 30 years, enabling him to serve the Axis of Resistance. Throughout this very long period of time, he served along the entire axis – from Syria to Palestine and elsewhere. “Israel” assassinated him in a cowardly and terrorist act.

“Martyr Mousavi was at his workplace in the Iranian embassy until 2 p.m. He left for his place of residence in the Sayyida Zeinab area where the Zionist entity launched three missiles that targeted his house, which led to his martyrdom. He was alone in his house because his wife, a teacher, was at work at the time,” the Iranian ambassador in Damascus recalled.

“This cowardly terrorist act is an indication of the weakness and confusion of the Zionist entity, and it serves as compensation for the major defeat it suffered following more than 80 days of aggression against the Gaza Strip. This confirms that it has failed to achieve any of its objectives in this war. It also confirms that it was defeated by the entire resistance axis – the Lebanese, Yemeni, and Iraqi resistance.”

Akbari also noted, “This entity is at the peak of its weakness and inability to confront the resistance.”

“All free people in all countries of the world, whether in Islamic or non-Islamic countries, are calling for the defense of the Palestinian cause, and this call has become a global logic against the crimes committed by the Zionist entity,” he added.

“The Zionists are now taking steps that ignore American advice not to expand the scope of the crisis or war; the Americans know full well that expanding the scope of the war will contribute to the demise of the Zionist entity, and if the Americans were confident in the ability of the Zionist entity to expand the scope of the war, they would have done so themselves to confront the axis of resistance. At the same time, the Americans have been providing enormous aid to this criminal entity that has been killing children for more than 70 years.”

Violating international treaties

The Iranian ambassador in Damascus confirmed that “Under current circumstances, the Zionist entity has become a weak entity. To compensate for its defeat by resistance forces, it committed this crime in violation of all international treaties and assassinated the official military advisor to the Iranian embassy. The services he provided to the Axis of Resistance were no secret, and the Zionists know well that this assassination will not go without a response. Everyone has noticed how the Zionists announced a general alert in the ‘Israeli’ army because they are waiting for the appropriate Iranian response to the crime of assassinating this great Iranian leader.”

Akbari pointed out that “The Zionists will receive the appropriate response at the appropriate time and place, and the blood of the martyrs will strengthen the Axis of Resistance and increase its power, God willing. This is a fundamental and principled topic. Sayyed Radhi Mousavi loved martyrdom and longed to be martyred for the sake of the causes of the Axis of Resistance. Now, he’s attained his wish."

“If those who are defending the Palestinian cause, whether in Islamic or non-Islamic countries, for example in Latin America or Europe, are martyred on this path, then they are also martyrs of Al-Aqsa. All who notice the Zionist occupation and defend the Palestinian people, whether in Yemen or Iraq or at any other point, are also the martyrs of Al-Aqsa if they are martyred on this path. Syrians who fought to defeat the Takfiris and the dark forces, and who confronted the Zionist and American occupation are also the martyrs of Al-Aqsa.”

The promised meeting

According to the Iranian diplomat, Mousavi “worked diligently, and all his brothers and friends confirm that he worked more than 15 hours a day and had great energy for the work of jihad.”

Akbari revealed that “A month ago, the daughter of martyred Commander Hajj Qassem Soleimani was with her family on a visit to Syria. In a meeting with martyr Radhi Mousavi, he told them that he would remain in Syria and be martyred here and that his martyrdom is not a long way off.”

“He was preparing to attain martyrdom. In any case, he achieved his wish. We congratulate him,” Akbari concluded.