Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen's Ansarullah popular resistance movement insists that the international waterways are secure for all passing vessels, except for “Israeli” ones or those heading towards the occupied territories.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, Ansarullah's spokesman, made the remarks to Euronews on Thursday.

"Sanaa explicitly stated that only ‘Israeli’ ships, those heading to ‘Israel’, or affiliated vessels are targeted, while all other ships worldwide are not targeted," he noted.

The movement and Yemen's Armed Forces have been staging missile and drone attacks against vessels heading towards “Israeli” ports in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has come under an unrelenting genocidal “Israeli” war.

At least 21,110 people, mostly women and children, have been killed during the war, which the “Israeli” regime launched on October 7 following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood staged by Gaza's resistance groups.

The Yemeni forces have vowed to keep up their strikes until the regime stops the war and lifts a concomitant siege that it has been enforcing on Gaza.

Abdul-Salam, meanwhile, commented on a naval coalition, which the United States recently announced forming with the aim of heading off the Yemeni attacks.

"The American coalition in the Red Sea is solely aimed at protecting ‘Israel’, failing to persuade the world of any risks in the Red Sea or the Arabian Sea," he said.

Washington, he added, had started exerting pressure on some shipping companies to stop transiting their vessels through the Red Sea as means of coercing some nations into joining the coalition.

"Yemen's blockade against the Zionist enemy is founded on religious, ethical, humanitarian, national, and patriotic principles," Abdul-Salam, meanwhile, remarked.

He said Sana'a "understands the consequences of this decision," adding, "Yet the gravest repercussions would result from abandoning the Palestinian cause" of liberation from “Israeli” occupation and aggression.