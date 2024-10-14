No Script

Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus

folder_openSyria access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Syrian air defenses have intercepted a new “Israeli: missile aggression on the country’s capital, Damascus.

“At around 11:55 p.m. local time [2055 GMT] on Thursday, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, and targeted a number of sites in the southern flank of Damascus,” the official Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] quoted an unnamed military source as saying.

The source added that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles.

The report noted that there were no injuries in the strike, but there were material losses.

The strike comes a day after Damascus International Airport reopened following repeated “Israeli” strikes.

