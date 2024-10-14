- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
The Operations of The Islamic Resistance on Thursday, December 28, 2023
folder_openMiddle East... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed news
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:30 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 “Al-Samaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:00 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 enemy soldiers gathered at “Hunin Barracks” with appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:00 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 the “Ramim Barracks” with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:00 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 enemy’s artillery bunkers in “Khirbet Maer” with appropriate weapons. Direct hits were scored.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:00 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 soldiers deployed in the vicinity of the “Mitat Barracks” with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:35 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 an “Israeli” military vehicle inside the “Ramot Naftali” Barracks with the appropriate weapons. It was directly hit.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
Comments
- Related News