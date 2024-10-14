The Operations of The Islamic Resistance on Thursday, December 28, 2023

By Al-Ahed news

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:30 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 “Al-Samaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:00 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 enemy soldiers gathered at “Hunin Barracks” with appropriate weapons. ‏ The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:00 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 the “Ramim Barracks” with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:00 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 enemy’s artillery bunkers in “Khirbet Maer” with appropriate weapons. Direct hits were scored. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:00 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 soldiers deployed in the vicinity of the “Mitat Barracks” with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:35 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 an “Israeli” military vehicle inside the “Ramot Naftali” Barracks with the appropriate weapons. It was directly hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}