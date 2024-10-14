Iran to Unveil New Missiles, Set Up Units

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari announced that the force plans to showcase two new homegrown missiles within the next few months, and set up five missile units at sensitive locations across the country.

Heidari made the remarks during a visit to a military base in Iran’s central province of Isfahan.

He noted that the Iranian Army Ground Force, as part of efforts to enhance its combat capabilities and preparedness and also in line with the guidelines of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has devised plans aimed at self-sufficiency in the design and production of various kinds of munitions.

Heidari went on to say that the Iranian Army Ground Force has equipped its units with homegrown missiles, which can hit targets with pinpoint accuracy, so that the forces will be able to respond to any act of aggression in the shortest possible time.

The commander stressed that his force is going to unveil two new air-launched and ground-launched missiles by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes on March 20, 2024.

“The air-launched missile will be fired from various attack helicopters and fighter jets, while the ground-launched one will be built in accordance with the required tactical range,” Heidari pointed out.