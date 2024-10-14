Iranians Bid Farewell to IRG Cmdr. Assassinated by “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Iranians have held a massive funeral ceremony for a senior military advisor of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] who was assassinated by the apartheid “Israeli” in Syria.

Thousands of mourners thronged the iconic Imam Hussein Square in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday to pay their homage to Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi.

High-ranking military commanders and government officials were also present at the ceremony.

Earlier, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei led the funeral prayer for the slain general.

The Leader extended condolences to Mousavi’s family and appreciated his tireless jihad [endeavor for the sake of God].

Mousavi was martyred in a terrorist "Israeli" airstrike in a Damascus neighborhood on Monday. He was a comrade of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was also assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

In the few past days, funeral processions were held for the martyred IRG advisor at the shrines of Sayyeda Zeinab [AS] and Sayyeda Ruqayya [AS] in Damascus and the shrine of the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali [AS], in the holy Iraqi city of Najaf.

He will be laid to rest at Imamzadeh Saleh shrine in northern Tehran.