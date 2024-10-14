No Script

Imam Khamenei Led Funeral Prayer over IRG Martyred General

folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei led the prayers over the martyred Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] General Sayyed Razi Mousavi early in morning on Thursday.

After the Leader led the prayers in the funeral of Martyr Mosuavi's caskets in Tehran on Thursday, the funeral procession continued in Tehran's iconic Imam Hossein Square in the east of the capital.

A group of IRG commanders including the top commander Hossein Salami attended the funeral ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the IRG commander-in-chief described martyr Mousavi as one of the most experienced and effective IRG commanders in the Resistance Front.

“The noble martyr stood for more than three decades in the most difficult conditions for the sake of the security of the Islamic nation,” he added.

"He was a companion of the immortal martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani," Major General Salami continued to laud martyr Mousavi's efforts.

The IRG commander went on to clarify once again that the Palestinian Resistance are independent movements that make their own decision on their own without receiving order from the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the Western states claim that they are Iran's proxies.

