By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m. a new established “Israeli” army’s leadership headquarters in the vicinity of the Al-Bahri site with appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m. a tent for a special force of the “Israeli” army, south of the Dhayra Site, scoring direct hits and causing deaths and injuries among its troops. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 p.m., “Hadb Al-Bustan” Site with the appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m. the “Khirbet Ma’er” Site, its artillery sites and the “Israeli” forces positioned around it with Burkan rockets, causing confirmed hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. a joint operation using attack drones, rockets and artillery weapons on the newly established gathering of “Israeli” soldiers and vehicles behind their posts in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, scoring confirmed hits. And in response to the enemy’s repeated crimes and bombing of civilian homes in Bint Jbeil, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. “Kiryat Shmona” settlement [occupied al-Khalisa] with 30 Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}