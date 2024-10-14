No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan

Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
folder_openMiddle East... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Iraqi Islamic resistance announced that it has launched two separate attacks against “Israeli” targets in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and northern Iraq.

In a statement released in early Thursday morning, the group announced it conducted an operation against a “vital and key” target in the south of the “Israeli” “Eliad” settlement in the occupied Golan.

Some reports said an “Israeli” drone base was targeted in the operation.

The resistance said it carried out the operation using “appropriate weapons” in support of the Gaza Strip which has endured 82 days of an unrelenting “Israeli” genocidal war.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” reports mentioned that a kamikaze drone had hit a building located in southern Golan.

“Israel's” Channel 12 claimed that if it was confirmed that the drone operation had originated from Syria, it would be the first time since the beginning of the Gaza war that such an attack has taken place.

The Iraqi group also said it targeted a "technical and spying center" belonging to the “Israeli” entity in the northeast of the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

 

Israel Syria Iraq Palestine GolanHeights

Comments

  1. Related News
New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME

New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME

one month ago
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks

Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks

one month ago
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria

Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria

2 months ago
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict

Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 14-10-2024 Hour: 12:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot