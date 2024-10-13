“Israeli” Drone Attack Kills Six Palestinians During Raid in Tulkarem

By Staff, Agencies

Six Palestinian youths were killed at dawn on Wednesday after an “Israeli” drone bombed them in Nour Shams camp, east of Tulkarem.

The Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in the city said that six youths were killed and others were injured after an “Israeli” drone bombed them in the camp, an hour after the occupation obstructed ambulances on their way to the hospital for the injured.

The slain Palestinians were identified as Ahmed Anwar Hamarsha, 19, Ahmed Abdel Rahman Issa, 19, Adham Muhammad Fahmawi, 19, Yazan Ahmed Wahid Fahmawi, 23, Fares Hossam Fahmawi, 29, and Hamza Ahmed Mustafa Fahmawi, 17, while a 24-year-old youth was seriously injured in the head and his condition was reported to be critical.

After 65 minutes of detention, the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops let go of an ambulance carrying three serious injuries from Nour Shams camp in Tulkarem, bringing the number of injuries to four, according to the Red Crescent.

The head of the Tulkarem Doctors Syndicate, Radwan Balibla, said that an occupation army soldier stabbed one of the injured people inside the ambulance, pointing out that other injuries were assaulted and beaten up with kicks, punches, and rifles amidst threats to kill them by the soldiers, and not allowing them to reach the hospital.

Meanwhile, the IOF shelled an abandoned house in an area in the Aktaba suburb, east of Tulkarem, opposite the Nour Shams camp, while heavy bullets were fired at a vehicle that was parked near the house.

Eyewitnesses said that the occupation forces stopped Al-Shifa ambulance that came to the place to check whether there were injuries, and forced the ambulance officer to enter the house to inspect him before releasing him.

IOF troops stormed the city of Tulkarem and the Nour Shams camp east of it.

WAFA correspondent reported that IOF troops, with their military vehicles and bulldozers, stormed the city from its western axis, passing through Khadoori Street and Jamal Abdel Nasser Square in the center of the city, and the old garage complex street, and roamed its various streets and neighborhoods, while another force headed from the direction of the Courts Roundabout towards Nour Shams camp, east of the city, and was deployed in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood and imposed a tight siege on it.

The occupation forces stormed a number of citizens' homes in various neighborhoods of the camp, specifically the Al-Manshiya, Al-Mahjar, Al-Joura, Al-Damj, and Jabal Al-Nasr areas, and conducted a wide search inside them and destroyed their contents after subjecting their owners to interrogation.

The occupation forces mounted the roofs of high-rise buildings inside and around the camp and turned them into observation points, while bulldozers razed the infrastructure in the main streets of the camp, its square, and Al-Manshiya neighborhood, including demolishing some of the walls of public and private facilities, squares, and property.

The occupation deliberately caused significant disruption to communications and Internet networks inside the camp, while sounds of explosions were heard in the area.

The Fatah movement in Tulkarem mourned the slain youths of Nour Shams camp who were killed in a new massacre carried out by the occupation.

Fatah Secretary Iyad Al-Jarad declared that today, Wednesday, the city will be observing a comprehensive strike in Tulkarem Governorate, including all aspects of life, to mourn the slain youths.

It is noteworthy that this is the second “Israeli” raid in Tulkarem within 24 hours, which resulted in the destruction of citizens’ property and the bombing of their homes.