US Think Tank: Hamas Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities despite “Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has proved to be “resilient” on the battlefield despite suffering losses in the devastating “Israeli” aggression against the Gaza Strip, war monitors say.

In a report published on Tuesday, the Institute for the Study of War [ISW] and the Critical Threats Project [CTP] highlighted Hamas’s ability to reconstitute amid the occupying regime’s failure to eliminate it.

“Hamas remains resilient and able to reconstitute its military capabilities, despite its military losses in the war thus far,” the report said.

It further noted that any deal that keeps Hamas in Gaza would be “tantamount to ‘Israel’s’ defeat” because it would preserve the group as a governing body and military force in the besieged Palestinian territory and enable it to threaten the usurping entity.

However, 82 days into the offensive, Tel Aviv has failed to achieve its objectives of destroying Hamas and finding “Israeli” captives in Gaza.

On Tuesday, “Israel’s” minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant said the entity is in a “multi-arena war,” warning of a long fight ahead.

Gallant’s comments followed “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks Monday that the Gaza war is far from over.

The Tuesday report by the US war monitors stressed that “Israeli” officials have underlined the need for a “prolonged” war to achieve their declared objectives in Gaza.

Halutz also suggested that “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu should be thrown out of power.

It added that Hamas continues to engage in battles in the northern Gaza cities of Beit Hanoun and Jabalia.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement “conducted a combined complex ambush using standard and thermobaric rockets against ‘Israeli’ forces sheltering in a home in Jabalia city,” the report said.

The US report further referred to clashes between “Israeli” forces and Palestinian fighters across the occupied West Bank and aggressions by the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement on the occupied territories.