IRG to “Israel”: Await Our Revenge

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif, announced that Iran will respond appropriately to the “Israeli” entity over the assassination of a senior military advisor in Syria, vowing to take revenge for the terrorist attack in different times and places.

Sharif made the remarks at a news conference on Wednesday, after senior IRG commander, Sayyed Razi Mousavi was martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike in the Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood of the Syrian capital of Damascus.

“Definitely, with the martyrdom of Mousavi, there will be no disruption in our missions to confront the Zionist entity,” the IRG’s spokesman said.

He noted that the assassination of Mousavi is a continuation of the violation of international laws by the “Israeli” entity, calling on the international community to stop the crimes of “Israel” which endangers international peace and security.

Sayyed Razi Mousavi was martyred by “Israel” on Monday, while on an advisory mission in Syria.

Sharif further noted that the martyrdom of Mousavi is a great loss but stressed that Iran will continue the path of resistance with strength.

The IRG’s spokesman also noted that one of the main reasons that the “Israeli” entity assassinated Mousavi at this point was due to its failure on October 7.

He also said Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the “Israel” was one of the acts of revenge for the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, warning that these acts of revenge will continue.