Iran’s Top General: We’ll Give Decisive Response to ‘Israel’ at Proper Time

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani confirmed that the country will give a decisive response to Zionists over the martyrdom of an Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] force in “Israeli” strikes on Syria.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday morning, the Iranian defense minister offered condolences over the martyrdom of IRG senior military advisor in Syria Sayyed Razi Mousavi.

“Definitely, the cowardly and terrorist act of the helpless Zionist entity will not go unanswered, and at the right place and time, a decisive response will be given to the Zionist enemy,” he stressed.

Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a veteran advisor of Iran’s Islamic IRG in Syria, was martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike on Sayyeda Zainab district of the capital Damascus earlier on Monday afternoon.

Brigadier General Mousavi fought bravely against terrorists for many years alongside martyr General Qassem Soleimani to ensure the security of Iran and the region.

