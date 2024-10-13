- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, December 26, 2023
9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed news
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 09:45 the “Zebdine” site with appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 11:40 pm, “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed in the vicinity of Ramyah site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 12:00 pm a monitoring room near “Shomera Barrack” with appropriate weapons. Direct hits were scored leaving several members as dead or injured.
- In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 12:10 pm enemy soldiers gathered near “Dovev Barracks” with appropriate weapons, killing and wounding them.
- In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 01:45 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at the Raheb site with appropriate weapons, killing and wounding its members.
- In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 01:45 pm the 91st Division commanded at “Branit Barracks” with appropriate weapons.
- In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 02:50 pm, “Zebdine” barracks with Burkan missiles.
- In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 03:30 pm, Al-Baghdadi’s site with the appropriate weapons.
- In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 03:30 pm, an air attack on a new “Israeli” command headquarters in the vicinity of “Kiryat Shmona” settlement [the occupied Al-Khalsa village] with an offensive drone, causing confirmed casualties.
{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}
