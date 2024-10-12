No Script

UN: Global Silence Green Light for ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

The UN special rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese stressed that the international community’s silence on “Israeli” crimes against Palestinians has allowed the occupying entity to commit genocide in Gaza, likening the situation in the besieged strip to massacres in other parts of the world such as Srebrenica and Rwanda.

“It is not that different from other massacres of civilians if you look closer. Genocide is a process, not a single act. It must be prevented but in Gaza - as in Srebrenica and Rwanda before - the world is just letting it happen,” Albanese said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

The Srebrenica genocide occurred in July 1995 when more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslims were killed in and around the town of Srebrenica during the Bosnian War, while the Rwanda massacre took place in 1994 when nearly one million people were slaughtered.

Albanese's comments came in response to a post that included a UN press release on unlawful “Israeli” killings in Gaza City, which “raises alarm about the possible commission of a war crime.”

The UN press release was referring to an incident that took place on December 19 when “Israeli” forces raided a building in the al-Remal neighborhood in Gaza City where three related families were sheltering and shot and murdered 11 Palestinian men in front of their family members. They then put all the women and children in a room and threw a grenade into it.

The comments were made a day after “Israel” strikes on central Gaza’s al-Maghazi refugee camp, martyring scores of Palestinians on Christmas.

 

