“Israel” Martyrs Two New Palestinians in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Two Palestinians were martyred on Tuesday by “Israeli” occupation army gunfire and two others were injured during confrontations in Fawar refugee camp, south of the southern West Bank city of Al-Khalil [Hebron], according to medical and local sources.

The Ministry of Health said Ahmad Yousef Yaghi, 17, and Ibrahim Majed al-Titi, 31, were martyred by army bullets.

Local sources said “Israeli” soldiers raided the camp and started shooting in all directions while firing sound grenades critically injuring two people before they were pronounced martyred. Two others were also injured.