Iran, Syria Share Stance on Need to End “Israeli” Genocide in Gaza

9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian confirmed that Iran and Syria have a common stance on the necessity of putting an immediate end to “Israel's” war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

In a Monday meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who is in Iran to attend Tehran International Conference on Palestine, Amir-Abdollahian hailed Damascus' firm stance on the ongoing developments in Gaza and Palestine.

He said Iran and Syria are supporting each other in dealing with regional issues.

Amir-Abdollahian also hailed the promotion of security and stability in Syria and voiced Iran's support for the expansion of the Arab country's sovereignty all over the territory.

The Iranian president slammed the support of the so-called advocates of human rights for the “Israeli” crimes against Palestinians.

The Syrian foreign minister, for his part, commended Iran’s hosting of the international conference on Palestine and said his country fully endorses Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's view with regard to the Palestinian issue.

“The Palestinian people's victory is in fact the triumph of the Arab and Muslim nations,” he said.

 

