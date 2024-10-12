Iran’s Army Chief: IRG Advisor’s Assassination Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Frustration against Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of the Iranian Army, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, has condemned “Israel’s” assassination of a senior military advisor of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG],Sayyed Razi Mousavi, in Syria as yet another sign of the occupying entity’s “frustration” against the resistance.

In a message issued late on Monday, extended his congratulations and condolences to the family of Mousavi, as well as resistance fighters and the IRG, on the Iranian commander’s martyrdom in an “Israeli” airstrike in a Damascus neighborhood.

“Following the defeats of the usurping regime in the face of the people in Gaza and the resistance front, the impotence and frustration of the child-killing Zionist regime were exposed once again by another crime and the martyrdom of a sincere fighter,” he wrote.

The Army chief also described Mousavi as one of the senior IRG military advisers in Syria and a comrade of top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

For his part, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik called for the global condemnation and punishment of the Zionists’ crime, adding that they will get a “decisive and smart response.”

“The perpetrators of this crime must await the penalty of their recent operation. Waiting for that [penalty] will torment the regime and its elements to death,” he said.

Speaking to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network, Iranian Ambassador to Damascus Hossein Akbari denounced Mousavi’s murder as “a cowardly terrorist act by the Zionist regime” in violation of international conventions.

The “heartless and passive ‘Israeli’” crime is actually “a reaction to the situation,” he added.

“Perhaps, it can be said that the Zionist regime is taking crazy measures today to make up for some of its failures regarding both domestic problems and conditions in Gaza, where it has practically achieved none of its objectives after 80 days [of war].”

The envoy also emphasized that the victim country reserves the right to respond in kind and that the Zionist regime will naturally receive a response to its crime in due time and circumstances.