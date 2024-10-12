Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, December 25, 2023

By Al- Ahed news

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:35 am a deployment of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Mitat” Barracks with appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:40 pm “Beit Hillel” military base, east of “Kiryat Shmona”, with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 01:00 an enemy soldiers’ gathering in the vicinity of the “Birket Risha” site with appropriate weapons. And in response to the targeting of villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:40 p.m. buildings in “Misgav Am” settlement with rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Hanita" Site with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties among soldiers who fell as dead and wounded. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm “Avivim” settlement [the occupied Lebanese village of Saliha] and ‘Metula’ settlements with appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 15:30 pm 'Metula" settlement with appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 04:45 pm “Israeli” enemy soldiers inside a building at “Manara Settlement” with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}