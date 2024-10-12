- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, December 25, 2023
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al- Ahed news
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:35 am a deployment of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Mitat” Barracks with appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:40 pm “Beit Hillel” military base, east of “Kiryat Shmona”, with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 01:00 an enemy soldiers’ gathering in the vicinity of the “Birket Risha” site with appropriate weapons.
- And in response to the targeting of villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:40 p.m. buildings in “Misgav Am” settlement with rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Hanita" Site with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties among soldiers who fell as dead and wounded.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm “Avivim” settlement [the occupied Lebanese village of Saliha] and ‘Metula’ settlements with appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 15:30 pm 'Metula" settlement with appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 04:45 pm “Israeli” enemy soldiers inside a building at “Manara Settlement” with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News