Raisi: ‘Israel’ will Definitely Pay Price for Assassinating Senior IRG Advisor

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced that the “Israeli” entity will definitely pay the price for its criminal act of killing a senior military advisor of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] in Syria.

In a message on Monday, Raisi said the vicious act of assassinating the IRG military advisor in a missile attack in Syria was yet another sign of the usurping Zionist regime's desperation.

The Iranian president extended his condolences to Mousavi's bereaved family, his fellow comrades in the IRG and the Iranian nation over his assassination.

He further added that the brave military advisor who was one of the companions of Iran's top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was martyred while “safeguarding lofty Islamic values.”

The IRG announced in a statement that the two officers were martyred against the backdrop of the relentless savagery of the fake and child-killing “Israeli” entity in Gaza.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the “Israeli” terrorist measure to assassinate the IRG advisor in Damascus.

He said the vicious and cowardly act was another indication of the terrorist nature of “Israel”.

“Since its sinister existence, the Zionist regime has committed various kinds of crimes by repeatedly and continuously violating international regulations and norms, and today it has also committed a cowardly and aggressive terrorist act,” the spokesperson added.

Kan'ani emphasized that Iran reserves the right to adopt necessary strategies and give a response to the move in due time and place.