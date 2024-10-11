No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Slams “Israeli” Crime of Assassinating IRG Commander in Syria: Attack Crosses All Redlines

9 months ago
Translated by Al-Ahed news

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

On the afternoon of Monday, December 25, 2023, the Zionist enemy committed a new crime added to its record of crimes and aggressions, which is the crime of assassinating the dear brother, Brigadier General Sayyed Reza Mousavi, in Syria, who was working as a military advisor there. We consider this assassination a blatant and shameless attack that crosses all redlines.

The happy martyr, Sayyed Reza Mousavi, was one of the best brothers who worked to support the Islamic resistance in Lebanon for decades of his honorable life. He dedicated his life to serve the resistance and its fighters. He was a companion to the martyr commander, Lieutenant General Hajj Qassem Soleimani, may God Almighty have mercy on them in both weapons and path.

We extend our condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei [may his honorable shadow last], the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard in Iran, the honorable family of the martyr and the general self-sacrificing and honorable Iranian people.

We ask Almighty God to join him with the righteous martyrs who preceded him on the path of resistance, jihad, and sacrifice.

 

