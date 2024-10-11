No Script

“Israel” Martyrs IRG’s Veteran Military Advisor in Syria: Savage Entity will Pay Price

“Israel” Martyrs IRG’s Veteran Military Advisor in Syria: Savage Entity will Pay Price
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The veteran member of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], Sayyed Reza Mousavi, who was serving as a military advisor in Syria, has been martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike in the Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood of Damascus.

Mousavi was one of the companions of Iran's top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US in Iraq four years ago.

The “Israeli” entity has been for years targeting what it calls Iran-linked positions in Syria.

In a statement, the IRG said Mousavi was martyred in a criminal missile attack by the “fake and child-killing Zionist regime” adding that the usurping and savage “Israeli” entity would undoubtedly pay the price for this crime.

The IRG statement emphasized that more details would be provided to the Iranian nation soon.

